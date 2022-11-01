Who voices Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

As the franchise is known for, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers a cinematic, action-packed single player campaign for players to work through along with the favored multiplayer. The tendency for players to ignore the single-player campaign is an oversight: the turns come hard and fast, the plot thickens into brutal quagmires, and the characters come to life with brilliant voice acting work from some industry stars.

Early in the campaign, players are introduced to a new character that joins classics such as Price Soap McTavish. Known only as ‘Ghost,’ this enigmatic character tends to push the plot forwards within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as the player takes control of characters around this operative. With long sleeves, blacked out face paint, and a mask that becomes recognizable for players early on, players are eager to figure out anything about this character. This is the fourth reimagining of the character, following the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Ghosts, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Ghost voice actor in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Ghost is voiced by none other than Samuel Roukin, from movie franchises such as Harry Potter and television shows like Agents of Shield. The confusion regarding Ghost’s voice actor is well-earned: in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which released in 2009, Craig Fairbrass voiced the character Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley. In 2019, Activision announced that the voice actor replacing Craig would be Jeff Leach.

Jeff Leach was clipped on stream using controversial remarks towards a chatter on stream. Ultimately, this resulted in a release of multiple allegations regarding sexism as Jeff made disparaging remarks towards a chat member before banning them on the Facebook Gaming streaming platform. Activision then distanced themselves from Jeff Leach, and opted to select Samuel Roukin to play the favored character in the remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.