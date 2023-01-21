Why is Alear’s hair red and blue in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem is a long running series with an extensive cast of protagonists through the years. Fire Emblem Engage’s main charter, default name Alear, features some unique cosmetic flair compared to the rest. In addition to being the first fully voiced character, they sport a stunning blue and red head of hair. There was speculation that the hair color would change based on which joy cons are connected to the Nintendo Switch, but that isn’t the case. This guide will explain why Alear’s hair is red and blue in Fire Emblem Engage.

Why does Alear have red and blue hair in Fire Emblem Engage

Despite a litany of rampant speculation and fan theories leading to its release, including a theory that the hair color was tied to the joy cons connected to the Nintendo Switch. That isn’t the case, however, as the reason for the hair is rooted in the story of Fire Emblem: Engage. The rest of this guide contains significant late-game story spoilers, so read on at your own peril.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During a late-game chapter, after defeating Griss, he reveals that Alear is the child of the Fell Dragon and not Lumera which is what they were led to believe. After Griss departs, Alear and his party discuss the stunning revelation. Alear summons the Emblem Sigurd, who was with Alear 1,000 years in the past, and Sigurd confirms that Alear is indeed the child of the Fell Dragon.

Alear then realizes the dreams of themself with red hair and red eyes wasn’t a dream but a memory. Sigurd then tells Alear that they still contain the power of the Divine Dragon despite that fact. Due to the love Lumera gave Alear and healing his wounds while he slept, one of his eyes and half of his hair turned blue.

Alear embraces their dual identity and moves forward with the power of the Fell and Divine Dragon combined as they continue the campaign against Lord Sombron’s forces.