Why is Fortnite not responding?

Fortnite can go through periods of downtime when the team is going through updates or preparing to release one. Typically, Fortnite goes down the longest time right before the release of a new chapter, but the team has been known to bring the game down longer if they find that an update requires a bit more maintenance than their standard work. If you’re trying to play Fortnite, why is the game not responding to you right now?

Why can’t you play Fortnite?

The best way to ensure you know why Fortnite is responding to you is to jump into the Fortnite Status twitter page. This page will release consistent and reliable updates about whether the servers are going down. You want to check this page first to see if the game is working and, if it’s not, what’s causing the maintenance and how long you will have to wait. For October 3, Fortnite is down because the Epic Games team is preparing to release update 22.10.

If there’s no maintenance happening on Fortnite, and you’ve checked the Fortnite Status twitter, and everything’s good, you might be having trouble with stuff on your end. You will want to double-check your internet connection to see if everything is working on your side. A good way to do this is to shut down Fortnite, load out of the Epic Games Launcher, and start it back up. We recommend going a step further and shutting your computer down, restarting your internet connection, and then trying again.

After double-checking your internet and loading out of Fortnite, the next step is ensuring the game has been updated. You might have missed an update for the game that could prevent you from loading into it. If that’s not the case, you may want to contact Fortnite’s support team to see if the Player Support staff can assist you.

More likely than not, Fortnite is likely undergoing maintenance. The game might also not immediately be available following this maintenance time. Still, Epic Games is typically pretty good at ensuring everything works correctly when the game goes live.