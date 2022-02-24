Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass?

With Elden Ring marking FromSoftware’s first time bringing the Soulsbrone formula to an open-world game, hype levels around the world are at an all-time high, and for good reason.

Review scores from around the world have been incredible for Elden Ring, and it is easily one of the most anticipated releases ever. Many players are also wondering if it will be part of one of the best deals in gaming, Xbox Game Pass.

The answer to that is no, Elden Ring will not be launching as part of Microsoft’s subscription service. The reason for that should be office, as Bandai Namco will be scoring a major financial success with the game and will have no reason to sign on with Microsoft’s service.

This doesn’t mean that the game will never come to the service, but so far no Soulsborne games have appeared on the service. Players will be able to purchase the game on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, so have a variety of ways that they can play the title.