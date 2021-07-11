Will FIFA 22 be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

FIFA 22 is arriving on physical and digital store shelves this October, and the football game will be released on many platforms when the time finally arrives. But will the previous generation like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have any extra time with the series, or has FIFA moved on?

FIFA 22 will be releasing on the PS4 and Xbox One alongside its counterparts on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia. You should know, however, that it won’t be featuring the current-gen version’s HyperMotion technology that uses machine learning to “deliver the most realistic, fluid, and responsive football experience,” according to EA.

With the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia versions, the developer has integrated motion capture of 22 different pro footballers that are playing at high intensity. This will further improve the motions of the players on the pitch.

If you ever get a PS5, you should know that you can upgrade FIFA 22 for free with your PS4 version through the Dual Entitlement program. The same goes for the Xbox editions. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to play with other players on the PS5 if you have a PS4 or the Xbox Series X/S with Xbox One, and vice versa.

When the game releases, you’ll gain access to over 17,000 players, 700 teams, and over 30 leagues. More than 90 stadiums are represented as well. The following competitions can also be played on the PS4 and Xbox One, including: