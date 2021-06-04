Will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 have an ending event?

As Chapter 2, Season 6 draws to a close in Fortnite, players are wondering if there will be an even of season event. Of course, it is the tradition by now for something pretty spectacular to happen in order to move Fortnite from one season into the next.

Truthfully, we also have a lot of questions that need to be answered from the last end-of-season event, the one that actually led to the Primal island and the Spire. What happened to the Foundation after he sealed himself inside the Zero Point to save the island? How is Jonesy going to help him find the other members of the Seven? What kind of effect will The Spire have on the island that we don’t even know about yet?

An end-of-season event seems like the logical way to give us some answers, and properly introduce the aliens that appear to be on the way to the island. At the moment, however, Epic have said absolutely nothing about any end of season event, when it might be, or how we might watch it.

The chance of it happening is obviously very high, we just don’t have any official confirmation from the developers themselves. Hopefully Epic confirms if an event is or is not happening soon, and gives us some details about what it might be. When that happens, you can check this article for updates with all the details.