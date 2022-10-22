Will God of War Ragnarok be coming to PlayStation Plus? Answered

The worldwide release of God of War Ragnarok is getting ever near and the hype is definitely building up. Players are eagerly waiting to witness the next part of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the Nine Realms of the Norse world. But, not all players want to spend $60 on a single game, new or old. As such, they look towards subscription services, like Sony’s PlayStation Plus, where they can have access to a lot of old games and new releases along with multiplayer access. This begs the question: Will God of War Ragnarok make its way onto PlayStation Plus?

Will PlayStation Plus have God of War Ragnarok at launch?

Unfortunately, God of War Ragnarok will not be available on the PlayStation Plus service when it launches on November 9 this year. But, that doesn’t mean that the game won’t ever be available on the service. God of War (2018) was recently available on PlayStation Plus Essential Tier as a free monthly game. It was also available on the now-defunct PlayStation Now service in 2021 as well. Additionally, God of War III was available as a free monthly PlayStation Plus game and is now available in the service’s Premium tier as well. The other God of War games is also available via streaming. So, if history is any indication, God of War Ragnarok will be available on PlayStation Plus sometime in the future.

God of War is one of PlayStation’s premier franchises and one of the most well-known in the world. Knowing its popularity, there is definitely a high chance that Sony will put it on the service. At first, they might put God of War Ragnarok on the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus where you can play the first few hours of the game. Horizon Forbidden West, one of Sony’s recent exclusives was released in February this year and got added to PlayStation Plus Premium in May. It allowed players to play the game for five hours through this. So, God of War Ragnarok might also get the same treatment. But, if players want to play the full game on PlayStation Plus they might have to wait for a few years as Sony is unlikely to put it there after launch.

God of War Ragnarok officially launches worldwide on November 9 on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.