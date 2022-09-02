Will Hogwarts Legacy include Quidditch? Answered

As Harry Potter fans know, Quidditch is the favorite sport of the wizarding world. Participants fly around on broomsticks, shooting balls into goals to score points — or hunting down the elusive Golden Snitch for an instant victory. With Hogwarts Legacy aiming to recreate the experience of attending magic school, those anticipating the game are likely wondering if the school sport will be part of the final game.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have Quidditch?

The game’s FAQ page has the answer, and it’s going to be a disappointment to some fans. “Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy,” it states plainly. That said, players will be able to fly on a broomstick to get around parts of the game’s open world. The same FAQ answer goes on to say that there are “new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle” for players to explore as they ride around.

What school activities does Hogwarts Legacy have?

There might not be any Quidditch to play, but there’s still plenty to do at school. There’s a robust list of classes to attend, where you can learn about the aforementioned broomstick flying, plus charms, defense against the dark arts, potions, and more. Hand in hand with those classes comes another list — this one’s for all the spells you can cast. There are a number of student companions to befriend at Hogwarts as well.

When is the release date of Hogwarts Legacy?

Now you’re probably wondering when you can get your hands on the game. Hogwarts Legacy’s release date is February 10, 2023. It’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC that day, with a Nintendo Switch version coming sometime after. There are a few different editions of the game available for preorder, including a $300 Collector’s Edition that offers a ‘magic’ floating wand.