NBA 2K23 is the latest game in 2K’s official basketball game series and will bring important features with it. But with the game at full price, basketball fans may look towards various subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass offers players a huge catalog of games, including day one releases, on PC and consoles, so consumers generally lean towards the service. That being said, they may wonder whether NBA 2K23 will be made available on the Game Pass service.

Will NBA 2K23 be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch?

Unfortunately, NBA 2K23 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever appear on the service. NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K22 both appeared on the service at some point, though they appeared in March, which was almost six months after their respective releases. Both games stayed on the service for six months and were removed in August.

Judging by this, we could see NBA 2K23 appear on Xbox Game Pass in March of next year at the latest. And if history is any indication, the game could stay up until August and then be removed before the release of the next game. If the game has great sales, there is also a chance that 2K might put it on Game Pass earlier than usual.

NBA 2K23 is set for release on September 9 this year on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Recently, it was confirmed that the PC version of the game will not be the next-gen version that will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete on the self-titled Michael Jordan Edition and the Championship Edition. Devin Booker will appear as the cover athlete on the Standard Edition.