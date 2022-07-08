NBA 2K23 will not be the next-gen version on PC, angering players

Fans discovered very upsetting news on the NBA 2K23 FAQs page on the game’s official website. The FAQs confirm that the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of NBA 2K23 will not be the next-gen versions. The FAQs page writes that the team is “passionate about and will continue to investigate what is possible for the franchise in the future.” Still, for now, the team wanted to focus “on assuring NBA 2K23 was optimized for the new consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S), while also making sure the experience remains fresh and innovative for players on other platforms.”

This news has angered fans, many of whom were clamoring to be able to play the latest NBA on their PCs with the highest quality. The NBA 2K23 copies wth the most advanced graphics and technical upgrades will only be on the most recent consoles, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

For the last few console generations, 2K Sports has prioritized the console experience for the NBA titles, rather than PC. Oftentimes the version of NBA that is ported onto PC is from the previous console generation rather than the most current generation. PCs are fully capable of running modern console games, yet 2K sports refuse to optimize the NBA on PC to be up to par with current consoles. The Nintendo Switch is a far less powerful console than the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, so many weren’t expecting for 2K to release the current-gen versions of NBA 2K23 on Switch unless it was through cloud gaming.

NBA 2K23 is the next game in the highest-selling basketball video game series. NBA 2K23 will release on September 9 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. There will be four editions of the game that players can purchase—Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Michael Jordan Edition, and Championship Edition.