NBA legend Michael Jordan named NBA 2K23 cover athlete

NBA 2K23 will be the next installment of the staple basketball game franchise, and we now officially have some news regarding it. On July 5, 2K revealed one of the cover athletes that will be on the front of the game. And given that this is NBA 2K23, it shouldn’t be a shock that arguably the best to ever do it, #23 for the Chicago Bulls, will be involved in some way.

2K revealed that NBA icon Michael Jordan will be on the cover of NBA 2K23. Jordan will be featured on the cover of both the special Michael Jordan Edition, as well as the Champions Edition of the new game.

🏆Greatness is calling

🎮Answer the call in #NBA2K23 with our Cover Athlete Michael Jordan



Pre-order the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition starting 7/7 pic.twitter.com/IyoS8T00F6 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 5, 2022

This will be the fourth time that Michael Jordan will be on the cover of an NBA 2K game. MJ was previously featured on the covers of NBA 2K11 and 2K12, as well as the special edition for NBA 2K16.

2K23 will come with a nod to the past of both Jordan’s career and NBA 2K. 2K confirmed that for NBA 2K23, the Jordan Challenge will return. According to the publisher, the feature that was originally in NBA 2K11 and included 10 different moments from Jordan’s career has been re-built from the ground up. For NBA 2K23, the mode will show off 15 moments from #23’s legendary run in college with the Tar Heels, Team USA, and in the NBA.

It is important to note that MJ will be on the cover for the two special editions of NBA 2K23. While not officially confirmed by 2K, it is widely expected that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will be on the cover of the title. This news was originally reported by NBA insider Shams Charania on June 30. NBA 2K23 will be released worldwide on September 9. Pre-orders for NBA 2K23 will go live on July 7.