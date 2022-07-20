Will Stray come to Xbox?

Stray is the kind of game that a lot of people are going to want to get their hands on. A game where you fully take control of a cat and do cat things as you go through the story is something that a lot of lovers of the pet will enjoy and look forward to. However, with the game being a PlayStation console exclusive, some people are cut off from being able to play it. Will Stray ever make its way to Xbox?

Is Stray coming to Xbox?

Unfortunately, as of this writing, there is no announcement on whether or not Stray will release on Xbox. However, if we were to speak speculatively, we imagine at some point it will make the jump over. In some cases, when a game is announced to be a console exclusive like Stray is, it typically makes its way to other console platforms later down the road, typically about a year, sometimes longer, sometimes shorter.

If and when Stray’s exclusivity deal ends, there is a chance that the game could be added to Xbox Game Pass. At launch, it was free for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Premium and Extended tiers, so the game being available on another service like that isn’t too hard to see.

While Stray is currently only on PlayStation consoles, it is not an IP owned by Sony. They just happened to get an exclusivity deal with Annapurna before release to have the game only on their home console platform at least at launch. The important word here is “console” because the game is available on PC via Steam, so if you have a computer that can run it, you can purchase it there if you don’t have a PlayStation and can’t wait to get your feline fix.