Will there be another God of War game after God of War Ragnarok? Answered

The original Greek era God of War games on the PS2 were a major success for Sony, with God of War, God of War II, and God of War III each selling around five million copies worldwide. But 2018’s God of War on the PS4 took the series success to new heights, with the first game in the Norse era of the series selling about as many copies as those three PS2 classics combined. That’s 15 million copies.

Related: What is the Final Boss in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

After that success, it’s no wonder there was a sequel four years later in the muscular form of God of War Ragnarok, which was released on November 9, 2022. God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse era story of 2018’s God of War, jumping forward about three years in the game’s chronology and seeing Kratos fighting alongside his son Atreus who, now in his teens, is becoming an extremely capable warrior in his own right. God of War Ragnarok has proven a critical and commercial success, and fans are already asking for more.

Is God of War Ragnarok the final God of War game?

God of War Ragnarok’s launch was a record breaker in a variety of ways. It sold more copies on its first day than any other game in the series sold in its first week, and in the UK it sold more boxed copies on its first day than any other game in 2022, beating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Some of the highest review scores of the year have also been awarded to God of War Ragnarok, which has a Metacritic average of 94, ranking it only a little behind Portal Companion Collection, Elden Ring, and Persona 5 Royal.

What we’re trying to say is, of course there’s going to be another God of War game after God of War Ragnarok. Game franchises never quit while they’re ahead, especially not as far ahead as God of War is right now.

However, Santa Monica Studios has confirmed that God of War Ragnarok is the end of the Norse era for the series, so whatever God of War game comes next will have a completely different setting. No clues as yet regarding what that setting might be, but unless the series decides to go back in time, it’ll probably be something medieval, and Kratos might find himself a ploytheistic god of war in an increasingly monotheistic (although no less warlike) world.