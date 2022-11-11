What is the Final Boss in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

God of War Ragnarok gives us several showdowns throughout the journey, pitting Kratos against several tough mythical creatures and a handful of incredible Norse gods who want nothing more than to put him in the ground. There are several encounters throughout the game, but you have only one final boss to defeat before you can roll credits. What is the final boss in God of War Ragnarok? The answer is a spoiler, and we recommend against anyone reading further if they have not completed the game.

Who is the last boss fight in God of War Ragnarok?

It’s important to note there could be a few final bosses that you can find while exploring God of War Ragnarok. There are a handful of side activities that you can do, such as the Berserker Gravestones, finding all of Odin’s Ravens, or taking out the many dragons in the Vanaheim. The final boss in the game is the All-Father, Odin.

When you reach the end of the game, Kratos and Thor will have their final duel together. In the prophecy, it is said that Kratos will fall to Thor. However, Because Kratos listened to Atreus and opened his heart to those around him, rather than merely focusing on his goals and trying to get what he wanted, he was able to speak with Thor and convince him to turn on Odin for the good of his family. This prompted Odin to betray Thor, killing him, and Odin becomes the final fight.

This battle takes place in two stages. The first features Kratos and Atreus fighting against the All-Father outside of the Great Lodge. After this happens, followed by a cutscene, it features Kratos, Atreus, and Freya fighting against him in the underground study where Odin had killed Ymir.