With Illumination Entertainment releasing the first official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, many people are now wondering what other characters will be included in the film. The preview has given us a glimpse of a few cast members, which include Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, and Kamek, and it has also shown us what the Koopas and Penguins will look like in the trailer’s opening scene.

However, there are still plenty of important characters that haven’t been shown yet, such as Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Cranky Kong, and Foreman Spike. With the Mario universe holding such a wide array of memorable personalities, many fans are still wondering whether more names will be added to the final cast list — mainly two characters: Wario and Waluigi. We’re here to answer the question everybody wants to ask: Will Wario and Waluigi be in The Super Mario Bros. movie?

Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast include Wario and Waluigi?

Admirers of the troublemaking duo will, unfortunately, have to wait for a spin-off title as it seems that Wario and Waluigi are not going to be included in the much-anticipated The Super Mario Bros. movie. Since Nintendo announced its project with Illumination Entertainment in 2018, there have been no indications regarding the inclusion of Wario and Waluigi in the upcoming film. With its theatrical release date set for April 7, 2023, it would be unlike Nintendo to suddenly announce a surprise addition this close to its launch.

Setting aside the tragic exclusion of Wario and Waluigi, devoted followers of the Super Mario franchise, will be pleased to know that Charles Martinet will feature in The Super Mario Bros. movie. The longtime voice actor of many beloved Mario characters will be making an appearance in the film, albeit in an unknown capacity.