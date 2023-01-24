The best Xbox One keyboard and mouse-compatible games

Using a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One is a great way to learn how to play before investing in a PC. It also allows Microsoft to take advantage of its unique platform and push for greater connections between Xbox One and PC players, thanks to cross-platform titles that allow both groups to play together.

Controller players need not worry — competitive games with keyboard and mouse support put players only up against PC players or Xbox Live users using the feature too. As such, if you prefer to play with your controller, but want to test your skills with a mouse and keyboard, you will be put in the appropriate lobby each time. That said, here are some of the best games that have keyboard and mouse compatibility on Xbox One.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is an action-adventure survival video game developed by Studio Wildcard. Players are stranded on a mysterious island populated by dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals. They must explore, hunt, harvest resources, craft items, build shelters and colonies, and more to survive. Additionally, players can tame the dinosaurs with special equipment, build and ride them, and even engage in battles with other players. The game even features a cooperative mode where players can work together to accomplish tasks and build a thriving community.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is the sixteenth installment in the Call of Duty series and a reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series. Players fight in a variety of game modes, including traditional 6v6 and 10v10 deathmatches, larger-scale 20v20 battles, and the new Realism mode. The game also includes a Warzone Battle Royal mode where up to 150 players can fight to be the last team standing. Modern Warfare focuses on tight gunplay and realistic visuals, aiming to deliver an immersive and intense experience.

Fortnite

Fortnite has become one of the most popular games in the world, with millions of players competing across multiple platforms. The game has spawned multiple international tournaments and leagues, offering massive cash prizes to the top-performing teams. Players can join forces with friends, solo or duo up for intense, fast-paced combat. It’s also been praised for its vibrant, cartoon-like art style and humorous characters. Whether you’re playing against friends or in a tournament, Fortnite is sure to provide an action-packed and intense experience.

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is an ambitious first-person shooter (FPS) set in post-apocalyptic Russia. Players take control of Artyom, a former soldier living in the Moscow Metro, and must lead a band of survivors to freedom while striving to keep them safe from hostile mutants and other lethal dangers.

The game features a dynamic day-night cycle and weather system, as well as an expansive inventory of weapons. Along the way, players can upgrade their gear, customize their weapons and utilize stealth tactics to survive. A deep, immersive story utilizing elements of horror and psychological warfare ties the game’s thrilling gameplay together and makes Metro Exodus an unforgettable experience. ​​​​​​​​​​​​

Minecraft

Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game developed by Mojang and released for multiple platforms including Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. The game allows players to explore and manipulate a 3D open-world environment composed of blocks, with various modes such as creative, survival, and hardcore. With its expansive worlds, creative freedom, and community support, Minecraft provides endless hours of entertainment for players of all ages.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is an open-world pirate adventure game developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios. Players take on the role of pirates as they explore a vast, shared world filled with islands to explore and rewards to uncover. Players can customize their own pirate character, voyages, and ships, and team up with other players to battle rival ships, discover sunken treasure, search for lost mysteries, and more. With its unique visuals, exciting world, and an array of activities, Sea of Thieves provides an incredibly fun and exciting experience for players of all ages.

State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 is an open-world zombie survival game developed by Undead Labs and published by Microsoft Studios. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, and players must form a community of survivors as they fight against hordes of the undead. The game features an expansive open world, numerous character customization options and weapons, and a variety of missions to complete. Players must manage their resources wisely in order to survive for as long as possible.

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 allows players to create and control characters called Sims. These virtual people have different personalities, needs, and desires that the player must meet. Players design houses, explore neighborhoods, and interact with other Sims to build relationships. The game also allows players to customize their Sim’s appearance, pursue various careers and hobbies, and create their own stories.

The Sims 4 also features new gameplay mechanics such as Emotions, which influence the behaviors and interactions of a Sim. With its captivating, visual design and narrative-driven gameplay, The Sims 4 offers an immersive gaming experience that encourages creativity and exploration.

Warframe

Set in the distant future, Warframe is an action-packed free-to-play third-person shooter game that puts you in control of a warrior known as the Tenno. With an arsenal of powerful weapons, you must defend your solar system against various factions of robotic enemies and hostile aliens. You can customize your Warframe with unique mods to increase its power and unlock additional abilities, giving you the edge against your opponents.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a first-person cooperative action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles universe. Players choose from five unique heroes, each with their own special abilities and skills, to fight against hordes of enemies. The game features intense melee combat, challenging missions, and environmental puzzles. The battles are brutal and the rewards are great. Together, you can survive the never-ending onslaught of enemies and become a legend in the world of Warhammer. Players must work together to survive the relentless onslaughts of enemies and defeat powerful bosses.