Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Xyz Festival event – How it works, Medals, and more

The first official Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel event officially went live on February 17, entitled the Xyz Festival Exhibition. This event is separate from Ranked Duels, but will still be important. Xyz Festival will be a celebration of Xyz Monsters, but it will be important to know how the event works. Here’s what you need to know about it.

How it works

Xyz Exhibition matches yield Medals. Players will earn Medals just for completing duels, Wins do award more Medals (100, in most cases) than Losses (50). Medals will important for the awards portion of this event.

The Xyz Exhibition event focuses on Xyz Monsters, which means that players will need to compromise their Extra Deck full of these cards, and only these cards. And, it’s also important to note that this event does come with a unique banlist. In addition to many cards that are on the Master Duel banlist, several meta decks have also been hit. Pot cards that use the Extra Deck, including Pot of Extravagance and Pot of Prosperity, have been banned, as have Exodia the Forbidden One, Eldlich the Golden Lord, and two key Ritual Monsters from Drytron builds: Herald of Ultimateness and Drytron Meteonis Draconids.

Rewards

Duelists can obtain over 2,000 Gems, and over 30 Legacy Pack ticket for obtaining 20,000 Medals.

Here’s a look at the additional Gems that can be obtained from playing in this event:

10 Duels in Xyz Exhibition: 220 Gems

220 Gems Special Summon 50 Monsters in Exhibition: 200 Gems

200 Gems Activate 50 Spells in Exhibition: 200 Gems

200 Gems Activate 50 Traps in Exhibition: 200 Gems

200 Gems Destroy 50 Cards in Exhibition: 200 Gems

Which decks should you use?

Some decks will need some tweaks due to the Extra Deck requirements, but budget, non-meta decks like Yosenju builds could be useful and handy. Additionally, Cyber Dragons, Zoodiacs, Galaxy-Eyes/Photon, and Utopics are several other archetypes in particular that can do some damage in this format, thanks to their powerful Xyz Monsters.

This event will end on February 24.