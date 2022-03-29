3D model of Transformers’ Shockwave datamined from Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has dipped its toes into crossovers before. Last summer, Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy was added to the game, and she may not be the only outsider to enter the world of Teyvat. A new datamine suggests that Michael Bay’s work could be next.

Reddit user Preference-Either shared a curious datamining find: a full 3D model of Shockwave from the Transformers series. Specifically, it’s a render of the Decepticon’s appearance in Dark of the Moon, which is quite different from the original 80s toy. Still, the villain’s presence in the files is intriguing. Bay’s films are particularly popular in China, and given that Genshin studio miHoYo is also located there, a collaboration or crossover isn’t out of the question.

One response in the Reddit thread points out that Bay’s work inspired some of Genshin Impact’s animations. Criticisms of the blockbuster movies aside, that’s an easy connection to make, and the model could have simply been used as a reference for the developer. Other commenters expect an outright crossover in the future, although no such content has been announced at this time.

Reaching out to other franchises does fall in line with miHoYo’s strategy. In February, it announced HoYoverse, a venture that aims to combine “games, anime, and other entertainment.” While that goal refers to the company’s own work like Genshin Impact, there’s no reason to exclude existing universes too.