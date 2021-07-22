How to get Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn in Genshin Impact

Aloy, one of PlayStation’s most recognizable faces, is making her way to Genshin Impact. In exciting news, a collaboration with Guerrilla and miHoYo will see the star of Horizon Zero Dawn come to Genshin Impact as a playable, 5 Star character.

Better yet, Aloy will be available to everyone who plays Genshin Impact, not just players on PlayStation, although they will get her a little early. Aloy will be armed with a bow, and Cryo abilities, as she has managed to get her hands on a Cryo vision. She will also come with a free 4 Star bow.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact

To get Aloy during Genshin Impact 2.1, players will need to play on PlayStation and be Adventure Rank 20 or above. If they are, they will receive Aloy for free in a in-game mail when they log in after update 2.1 arrives. They do not have to do anything, and this will happen automatically as long as they are above Adventure Rank 20.

On PC and mobile, players will receive Aloy for free in update 2.2, once again via an in-game email, without the need to do anything other than download the update, log in, and be Adventure Rank 20.

And that’s it, all players will be able to add Aloy to their party and take advantage of her 5 Star abilities. We do not know anything about her kit yet, but hopefully, miHoYo announces some details soon.