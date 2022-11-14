A God of War Ragnarok easter egg potentially canonizes some of the weird crossover corners of Kratos’ history

Kratos traveled from the Greek pantheon to the Norse mythos shortly after burning Olympus to the ground, enacting his revenge against the many Greek gods who had wronged him. But the God of War hasn’t just appeared in the nine realms — Kratos has inhabited multiple cross-promotional game settings. There’s a specific dialogue exchange between him and Mimir in Ragnarok that many believe is a direct reference to these appearances.

The conservation between these two occurs when Mimir asks about the many competitions and tournaments Kratos has participated in. Then, Mimir talks about a specific one, asking: “But this particular one, I heard you did battle with beasts, scoundrels, princesses, the undead, automatons, and … history’s greatest musician.” Mimir asks Kratos to confirm this, but the Ghost of Sparta prefers to avoid speaking about the subject, and the two move on to their next task.

Many are curious to determine what exactly this references. Most observers believe it has to do with PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, which starred multiple characters from notable PlayStation franchises (and some guests), such as Nathan Drake from Uncharted, Big Daddy from BioShock, Dante from DmC: Devil May Cry, Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet, and many others. This seems to be the most likely culprit, with the developer Santa Monica Studio adding another PlayStation reference through the massive Kvasir poems, a featured collectible in the game.

Other fans speculate this could be from the other Kratos guest appearances, such as from 2011’s Mortal Kombat, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, or Fortnite, where the 2018 God of War Kratos is an available skin. Although, All-Stars Battle Royale seems the most likely “tournament” that Mimir is referencing.

This is one of Mimir’s many conversations with Kratos as the pair progress through God of War Ragnarok. You can pick up Ragnarok for the PlayStation 4 or 5, which we gave a 10 out of 10 score and called the writing “a masterclass of how you develop characters and show their growth in an ever-evolving story.”