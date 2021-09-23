A new Kirby game and some big release dates have been leaked by Nintendo

Leaks usually come from insiders and can be a pain for developers and publishers who wanted to keep things under wraps, but Nintendo’s latest leak comes from the company itself. Listings from Nintendo Japan’s release schedule have, presumably by accident, confirmed release windows for some of the most highly anticipated Switch titles, along with the existence of a brand new Kirby game. The previously unannounced game is slated for a spring 2022 release.

No details are available about this Kirby title, and the direct product link from the schedule leads only to an error page. Roughly translated, the title appears to be Kirby: Discovery of the Stars. The artwork showcases Kirby standing amid the abandoned ruins of a city and a rusted car, which seemingly implies a post-apocalyptic vibe. This will be the first Kirby game since 2018’s Kirby Star Allies.

The schedule also contained another bit of exciting news: Bayonetta 3 is apparently scheduled for a 2022 release. Fans have been clamoring for more news of the highly-anticipated game since its announcement in 2017. Splatoon 3 and the Breath of the Wild sequel, both anticipated sequels themselves, also appear to be confirmed for 2022.

Unfortunately, like Bayonetta 3, no specific release window has been given at this time. A new Nintendo Direct is coming later today, and there’s always a chance that these release dates, along with an official announcement of Kirby: Discovery of the Stars, will be shown.