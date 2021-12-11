A Slayer playlist is finally coming to Halo Infinite next week

After much wailing and gnashing of teeth within the Halo community, 343 Industries has announced that a Slayer playlist will be added to the game’s multiplayer portion in an update next week. The new playlist will arrive on Dec 14 and should be a welcome addition for all the players who seemed baffled at the playlist’s exclusive from the launch of the mode on November 15.

343 Industries announced the upcoming edition on the Halo subreddit. The lack of a Slayer playlist resulted in a degree of friction between 343 Industries and the playerbase, although other issues such as how the multiplayer mode is monetized and the slow rate of player progression have also added fuel to the fire.

According to the statement issued by 343, this will not be the final form of the Slayer playlist, which was due to feature new variants that are not ready, and would not be prepared by the end of the year. Instead, this will feature a basic Slayer offering for players who want it, and the team will seek to expand upon it in the future.

The update will also include some challenge adjustments that should remove some of the frustration that players have been feeling while also introducing new challenges, according to 343.