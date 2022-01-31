A standalone Gwent game is reportedly coming this year

Gwent, the game within a game that was such a big hit with Witcher 3 players that it inspired CD Projekt Red to bring a PvP version to phones, is getting another adaptation, it appears. And this one is shaping up to be the most robust version of the card game spinoff so far.

As reported by IGN, the new game, with the codename Project Golden Nekker, will be a single-player focused title, but will not be simply another entry in the Witcher Tales series. The new game appears to be something bigger, that focuses on bringing a “captivating single-player experience”.

The new game won’t require players to have any previous version of Gwent, but there’s a good chance it will retain a connection to its multiplayer counterpart. In the case of Witcher Tales, new cards were also added to the mobile version. It remains to be seen whether the cards in this new entry will be introduced to Gwent’s multiplayer version, or if the game’s single-player nature will necessitate different card balancing.

Since past Witcher games have all released in either May or October, it seems possible we could expect the new spinoff to arrive in October barring any delays or surprises.

