Dead Space Remake on Steam offers double the terror with a free game

Players have discovered that pre-ordering the highly anticipated Dead Space Remake on Steam rewards them with a free game in their library. The free game is the original Dead Space 2, meaning players can immediately finish the first game’s remake and head straight to the sequel. Dead Space 2 is not a remake and is the original title released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 way back in 2011.

At the time of this writing, the free Dead Space 2 appears to only be available on the Steam store. The upcoming Dead Space remake will only cover the original game, initially launched on the PS3 and 360 in 2008. The Dead Space Remake is scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Dead Space remake has been rumored for a while before being officially announced in 2021. The developers of the Remake gave fans their first look at the title in the Dead Space Livestream back in March 2022. EA would later announce the game will release on January 27 and officially went gold in December 2022.

The Remake is getting developed by Motive Studios, a company owned by Electronic Arts (EA). The Remake follows the story of engineer Isaac Clarke, who gets stranded on a mining starship called the USG Ishimura. The USG Ishimura is infected with mutated monstrosities, and Isaac needs to go through all parts of the starship to find his missing girlfriend, Nicole. Original Isaac Clarke voice actor Gunner Wright returns to reprise his classic performance.

The original Dead Space achieved critically acclaimed for its intense atmosphere and large selection of customizable guns. The weapons allowed gamers different ways to slay their enemies and made the title a must-play for horror fans. The game had two sequels, but the franchise has been dormant since the final Dead Space 3 DLC in 2013. The Dead Space Remake will be the first Dead Space content released in nearly ten years.