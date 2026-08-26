Rockstar Games has responded to a major wave of GTA 6 leaks, calling the experience difficult for the team and pointing fans toward the game's upcoming official extended look.

Rockstar Games has addressed the recent wave of unauthorized GTA 6 footage that spread online, telling fans on X that the leaks have been difficult for the development team. As detailed by GamesRadar, the studio said this is not how it intended for fans to see the game after years of development.

The leaked material included footage of the full Leonida map along with scenes depicting strip clubs and nude parties. Take-Two has since sent subpoenas to Microsoft and Discord in an effort to identify those responsible for the breach. The leaks arrived just ahead of Rockstar’s planned extended look at the game, which is set to debut as a timed exclusive on Netflix before later becoming available on YouTube.

In its statement, Rockstar acknowledged the long development cycle, saying, “We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has.” The studio said the leaked build is reportedly years old and does not reflect the current state of the game. Rockstar also addressed the gap between the leaked footage and the finished product, noting that both the completed game and the process of sharing official details with fans have taken longer than expected.

Rockstar says it’s staying focused on the upcoming reveal

The studio said it remains focused on the upcoming reveal and reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the standard fans have come to expect from the series. Rockstar acknowledged that the leaks may affect how some fans experience certain surprises for the first time, but asked players to hold off a bit longer for the official, polished version of the game.

Rockstar thanked fans who sent messages of support during the leak, saying the response meant more to the team than words could convey. The studio also emphasized its relationship with players directly, framing the game’s development as something made for the community and crediting that support as central to why the studio is able to keep making games at all.

Just delay the game for 2 years. We are happy to wait☺️ — 𝓖𝓚 (@giannoklein) August 26, 2026

Not everyone in the industry views the leaks as a major setback. A former Rockstar lead described the situation as a non-issue, arguing that roughly ninety percent of the game’s eventual player base is unlikely to actively seek out leaked clips before release, drawing a contrast between the vocal online community reacting to the footage and the broader, more casual audience expected to wait for the official reveal. That reaction echoed the response to an alleged GTA 6 leak that Rockstar moved to remove with DMCA takedowns earlier this month.

The upcoming Netflix showcase will mark the first official, non-leaked look at GTA 6 gameplay, giving fans a direct comparison to the years-old material that circulated this week. Anticipation around the release has also been reflected in early purchasing trends, with most pre-order buyers opting for the game’s higher-priced edition.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on November 19.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy