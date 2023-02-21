An Apex Legends board game is in the works, will feature Ultimates in a unique way

Apex Legends reached new heights following the release of its Season 16: Revelry content drop, amassing an all-time high player count on Steam. Now, it is even looking to capture an audience outside of traditional video gaming platforms, as the famed battle royale will be earning its own licensed tabletop board game from the makers of Frostpunk: The Board Game. Best of all, the game is said to feature a detailed map with familiar Legends and abilities.

From publisher Glass Cannon Unplugged, Apex Legend: The Board Game is described as a “highly competitive, strategic, team vs. team” experience that is set to launch on Kickstarter on May 17. The main objective will remain the same, as players must take up the role of a Legend and attempt to eliminate the opposing squad. “It is a whole system designed with newcomers to the hobby in mind, but crafted so that it can include organized play at some later stages,” Glass Cannon Unplugged CEO Jakub Wisniewski disclosed.

via Glass Cannon Unplugged’s YouTube

At launch, the game will include original Legends Gibraltar, Bangalore, Wraith, and Bloodhound, with a “fully-immersive, three-dimensional environment” board to compliment their figures. However, additional maps and Legends are said to come at a later date in add-ons and expansions. By all appearances, Legends will not be alone on the board either. An announcement video on the publisher’s YouTube channel has revealed Wraith’s Dimensional Rift portals and Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder missiles have also been turned into game pieces, though it is not clear when and how these Ultimate abilities can be used in play just yet.

The board game will certainly be a treat for hardcore fans of the free-to-play title and hopefully revamps the franchise much like the game’s latest season. Those patiently awaiting the board game’s release can dive into Season 16 to see plenty of new, much-needed features, such as a restructured Legend class system and a Nemesis Energy rifle to rival the notorious R-301. It has even managed to bring Team Deathmatch, though plaguing issues have already caused it to undergo some major changes.