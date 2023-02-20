Apex Legend dataminer stumbles upon new evidence pointing to who is getting the next Heirloom

Apex Legends Season 16 may have launched with Team Deathmatch and a revamped format to its Legend classes, but it still seemingly has much up its sleeve. Aside from offering the upcoming Imperial Guard event, it will also continue the seasonal tradition of giving one Legend their very own Heirloom. According to one Apex dataminer, this next Mythic-rarity melee weapon may be for one of the game’s latest characters.

Proven dataminer KralRindo, who last showcased the alleged skins for the Imperial Guard Collection Event, has now claimed that Ash will be the next Legend to be granted an Heirloom. Although it is not clear what this valuable item will be, KralRindo tweeted a list of alleged in-game files that revealed Ash will soon receive new melee animations — and she is apparently the only Legend to do so. More striking, an unreleased Banner Pose is also included in the list, a cosmetic type that has been featured in all previous Heirloom sets for Legends.

Ash will be the next legend getting a heirloom pic.twitter.com/x8KkIWVJ2D — KralRindo (@kralrindo) February 19, 2023 via KralRindo’s Twitter

Developer Respawn Entertainment has not confirmed this to be the case yet, though the decision to give Ash the next Heirloom has started to make more sense in recent days. For instance, those who log onto Apex Legends during the last week of its Anniversary Collection Event will unlock Ash at no additional cost, likely making a soon-to-be-announced Heirloom for her much more enticing to the community.

If this happens to be the case, Season 16 would be the first to feature more than one Heirloom. Last week, a leaked recolor of Wraith’s Heirloom — which may soon go by Hope’s Dusk — had circulated social media following the season’s launch, but fans have since not taken kindly to its appearance.