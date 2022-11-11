An eager player has unearthed God of War Ragnarok’s unreleased photo mode

God of War Ragnarok has officially released this week, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on it and return to the nine realms with Kratos and Atreus. There are a handful of features in Ragnarok that will arrive in future updates, such as the game’s iconic photo mode, where we can finally have Kratos pose with a happy face. However, one fan got ahead of themselves and was able to find the unfinished version before it comes out.

The player, known as Speclizer on Twitter, has posted a video of the photo mode on social mediat. The video shows them zooming in on Kratos’ face, messing around with the various settings, and showing off the many facial expressions Kratos can show off, rather than the typical grunting and brooding he does throughout his time in Ragnarok. Atreus and Mimir’s expressions can also change as well.

Santa Monica Studio will release a finished version in the future, similar to how it released post-launch for 2018’s God of War game. The photo mode eventually arrived along with the much beloved new game plus mode we expect to see for Ragnarok. We imagine the final product with a few more features than the one Speclizer has been sharing on the videos. Unfortunately, we do not have a time frame or a release date for when the update will drop.

Multiple reviews have critically praised God of War Ragnarok. In our review, we gave it a rare 10 out of 10, calling it a “triumphant success and is a shining example of how you balance story and gameplay in a fantastic adventure.”