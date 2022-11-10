God of War Ragnarok players are having too much fun bouncing the Leviathan Axe around

God of War Ragnarok is here, and while the sequel does reach the highest peak in blending storytelling and adventure, it’s the now-iconic Leviathan Axe that’s occupying a lot of players’ time. There’s a lot of fun to be had with the weapon, thanks to its ability to be thrown around like a magical icy boomerang.

Keeping spoiler free here, there are certain objects in the game that will bounce the Leviathan Axe back upon impact — you can almost think of them like pinball bumpers. With the right angle, you can actually get the axe flying around in perpetual motion, volleying between these bounce pads. Reddit user dorabase93 gives a quick example, causing the axe to continually bounce between two points. Rss1176 found the same spot and apparently spent 16 minutes watching their axe bounce back and forth. Boozer shared a YouTube clip (with a mild spoiler) that ramps this up, showing the axe traveling between four different pads in a constant loop. Clearly, developer Sony Santa Monica knew fans would want to do this sort of thing, so it created specific moments where trick axe throws are encouraged.

Beyond the bounces, Ragnarok players are having a blast just whipping the Leviathan Axe at distant targets. MSI_heat shared a quick gameplay clip from Svartalfheim, one of the game’s Nine Realms. Titled “Odin Sent Me,” it shows Kratos hitting one of the All-Fathers patrolling ravens from quite far away. Like the previous game, Ragnarok has plenty of Odin Raven locations where you can find and exterminate the watchful birds.

In fact, you’ll need to track down every raven if you want to unlock all of the game’s trophies on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. Getting the platinum also requires you to increase various weapons and armor: see our guide on how to level up and upgrade gear for more information about that.