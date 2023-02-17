Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event – dates, skins, and modes

At the start of Season 16, Apex Legends revealed to fans its packed roadmap, which noted three different events would come during Revelry. The first of these Legends will experience is Imperial Guard, a Japanese-themed collection event with more than 24 different cosmetics. Although the game’s developer has been quiet on what else the event will hold, leakers have supposedly unearthed all of its details. Here’s everything you need to know about the Imperial Guard Collection Event in Apex Legends.

What is the start date of the Imperial Guard Collection Event in Apex Legends?

Despite sporting the Anniversary collection at Season 16’s launch, Apex Legends will not be going too long without another event. According to reliable dataminer Senos, Imperial Guard is currently slated to begin on March 7. At the time of writing, it is unknown how long the collection event will be live for, though it is worth noting most events run for two weeks — so expect it to end on or around March 21.

What LTMs will be in Apex Legends during the Imperial Guard Collection Event?

At least one LTM has come with each collection event in the past, but Imperial Guard is breaking away from this tradition. Thanks to leaker KralRindo, an alleged screenshot of Imperial Guard’s rewards tracker reasons that it will be accompanied by the Mixtape Playlist. This playlist had first been revealed in early February by developer Respawn Entertainment, and it is confirmed to be a constant rotation of three game modes: Team Deathmatch, Gun Game, and Control.

However, unlike past LTMs, the Mixtape Playlist will not vanish once Imperial Guard reaches its end date. Instead, the playlist and its game modes are set to remain in the game at least for the duration of Season 16. Respawn has also stated that Mixtape may likely have a different batch of mode offerings once Season 17 arrives.

All Imperial Guard skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends

Along with the rewards tracker, KralRindo has also published a YouTube video displaying what they claim is an Apex Legends build with all 24 of the Imperial Guard Collection Event cosmetics. The footage highlights seven new outfits, each lending Legends golden samurai armor. Characters netting a new skin from the event include the following: Wraith, Gibraltar, Loba, Octane, Revenant, Wattson, and Fuse. Meanwhile, the rest of the collection is supposedly made up of charms, sprays, frames, and seven weapon skins.

The event’s final reward is a touchy subject, to say the very least. KralRindo’s video points that players who collect every cosmetic in the collection will be gifted Hope’s Dawn, an orange recolor of Wraith’s current Heirloom. The melee weapon is also said to come packaged with a Mythic Emote and Frame, both dedicated to Wraith. That said, Heirloom collectors may need to act fast to earn this recolor, as leakers have claimed Hope’s Dawn may not be in the Mythic Store after Imperial Guard ends.