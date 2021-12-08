Apple wins case to delay Epic Games’ antitrust win

In September, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple was breaking the law by forcing customers to only pay for apps and in-app items through the Apple App Store. As part of the ruling, Gonzalez Rogers gave Apple 90 days to allow more payment options in its store. It was the only action that was in favor of Epic Games, which is trying to win a case that Apple has a monopoly on how payments are processed in mobile games.

However, today Apple won a case in the appeals court that places a stay on the enforcement issued out in the ruling. That means Apple can delay adding more payment options in its apps and in-app stores. On that note, the stay does not reverse the earlier ruling. It simply puts the enforcement made by Judge Gonzalez on hold until the courts can fully hear the case, which will likely take months. Until then, Apple can maintain the Apple App store as the sole source of in-app purchases.

Breaking: Apple wins delay of Epic antitrust win. Can delay allowing links in apps to outside payment options pic.twitter.com/WwDY34o5KW — Josh Sisco (@joshua_sisco) December 8, 2021

The ongoing legal issues between Apple and Epic Games began when Apple took Fortnite off the Apple App Store. Epic Games was using its own in-game revenue to bypass using the Apple Store for all in-game purchases. Apple gains a 30% cut for all purchases made on its app store, and the use of in-game revenue was declared a breach of contract.

After Fortnite was taken off the app, Epic Games took Apple to court, arguing that Apple has a monopoly on how payments are processed in mobile games. But the early court ruling sided mostly with Apple, with the enforcement of adding more payment options being the only small victory for Epic. Apple quickly requested an appeal for the verdict.