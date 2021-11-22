Arataki Itto’s voicelines from Genshin Impact leaked

A landmine of Arataki Itto leaks has hit the /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, revealing some voicelines about the brutish, red-horned Oni that’s on the way in Version 2.3. The leak has made waves online, with fans gushing over the voicelines online. The topic is even trending on Twitter.

Currently, the voicelines for his birthday, a line about Gorou, a line about Thoma, and a line about Raiden, and more have been revealed. There’s also a humorous voiceline of Itto imitating a hawk’s screech. As it stands, many of his lines are extremely comical, further cementing his personality as buffoonish and childlike.

Itto also has a voiceline about Ayato, further indicating that Kamisato Ayaka’s brother will be an upcoming playable character.

“I only wish I could’ve met Ayato sooner. He really taught me something; you can kindle the warrior spirit even in the weakest of bugs. Yup, I really took that one to heart. Ah, if it weren’t for those words of wisdom, I’m pretty sure I would’ve given up beetle fighting after losing for the 780th time. Yeah, I guess sometimes it takes a warrior to understand a warrior. When we’re playing trading card games or battling beetles, we’re always totally on the same wavelength.”