Everything coming to Genshin Impact with update 2.3 – events, features, and characters

miHoYo just held its monthly livestream, featuring the upcoming version of Genshin Impact. There are tons of new events and characters on the way, with tons of huge content drops for players to enjoy. The trailer revealed most, if not all, of the new events and features coming to the game.

Here are all of the new events, features, and characters coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.3.

Arataki Itto and Gorou

Itto and Gorou are the two new characters coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.3. Itto has previously been datamined as a main DPS character, while Gorou is a support character who specializes in empowering Geo characters. Leaks indicated that both characters will be on the same banner, although we have to wait until miHoYo releases official information about their specific banners.

Albedo and Eula rerun

For the first time, miHoYo is holding a special double rerun banner. A new story event will be held during Version 2.3, which features Albedo and Eula. Both characters will have a rerun banner at the same time, allowing players to choose to summon for either character. This is a feature that miHoYo stated will return in the future.

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event

This new event will feature Albedo, as he takes the mantle of a more villainous role (as it appears in the trailer.) Eula, Bennett, and Amber are seen fighting Albedo in a mysterious new event that takes place in Dragonspine.

Snippets of the new events are seen throughout the trailer, which seems to include a variety of activities like building snowmen or sliding down ice mountains. It’s yet to be seen how light events like those will climax into a confrontation with Albedo, but we’ll see.

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog

Another event coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.3 takes place with the Bantan Sango detective agency in Inazuma. You’ll employ the usage of dogs to help you solve a case. (It all seems incredibly cute.) There’s no official information for this event beyond that, although rumors say you may receive a teapot pet for participating in this event…

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

The Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light is a dungeon event previously featured in Genshin Impact. You enter a special dungeon that allows you to use multiple pre-determined characters to fight through several battles. Complete this event for a variety of rewards, and have the chance to use characters you don’t normally use.

Energy Amplifier Fruition

Not much is known about this event. According to miHoYo, you’ll “meet with the Sumeru scholar Hosseini once more in Liyue. He has refocused his latest academic efforts on the Energy Amplifier.” It looks like you’ll use this Energy Amplifier to fight a set of battles.

Marvelous Merchandise

Marvelous Merchandise is returning! A dandy-looking NPC requires a variety of materials. Once you bring them to him, he gives you a box filled with a variety of goodies. The rewards will differ depending on your world.

Hangout Events Series IV

New Hangout events will be available for 4-star characters Beidou and Gorou. A 4-star character has not received a story quest in some time, so it appears the Hangout Events is where you’ll get to know your 4-star heroes a little better, rather than with story quests like Razor and Xingqiu.

New Artifacts and Weapons

Some new Artifacts and Weapons will be available in Genshin Impact. The Cinnabar Spindle, Redhorn Stonethresher, Ocean Hued Clam (renamed from Divine Chorus), and Husk of Opulent Dreams.