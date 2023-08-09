Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Debate Whether “Save Scumming” Is Playing Correctly

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are debating whether save scumming is the correct way to play or whether it takes away a key part of the experience. This is because a lot of outcomes in Baldur’s Gate 3 are tied to random numbers, so it’s easy for your run to get derailed by a series of misfortune, especially when bad dice rolls happen in the middle of combat.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on Dungeons & Dragons rules, where most matters are resolved with dice rolls. This is a big part of why the game is so fun, as sure things turn out bad, while longshots can help you steal victory at the last moment. In D&D, many of your decisions will be determined by rolling a 1 or a 20, which makes things so much fun.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Are Debating Whether Save Scumming Is Cheating Or Not

A thread on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page asks fans if they save scum while playing the game, allowing them to go back to an earlier point should things turn out badly for them. This has led to a debate among fans about the merits of save scumming regarding how it affects your enjoyment of the game. After all, what’s the point of having random outcomes if you can just go back and get your desired choice?

On the one hand, save scumming prevents you from putting yourself in near unwinnable scenarios. There are also certain moments where the player’s options are more limited, such as when you face The Spectator boss in Baldur’s Gate 3, as it always gets the drop on the party. Save scumming can help you avoid storylines you know won’t be fun for you, such as losing a party member.

On the other hand, save scumming also removes the fun that comes with failure and unexpected results. Living with the consequences of your actions, especially on a Critical Failure, is enjoyable in its own way, and it makes the story feel more organic when you fail from time to time. Immediately save scumming runs counter to that idea.

Ultimately, your enjoyment of the game should come first, whether that involves maximizing the success of your party or living with each screwup as it happens. You always have the option of jumping back to an earlier save if needed, but sometimes continuing the story after everything goes wrong will make it all the more memorable.