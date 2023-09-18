Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Recount Incredibly Silly Companion Stories

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an incredibly open and versatile game. Developer Larian Studios has worked hard to ensure that everything players can and will do is considered, even the silliest of circumstances. It’s a testament to the game’s level of polish that pretty much anything a player can think of has been considered at some point.

Now, the Baldur’s Fate 3 community has come together to share the craziest silly stories they have about the roster of companions the game offers. While some are things many players have tried, others are a complete shock, even to those who have spent hundreds of hours in multiple playthroughs.

Players Share the Most Insane Companion Stories From Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions are core characters that can form a part of the game’s huge overarching story. However, the game is also brutal and real with players, meaning companions can and will die, removing them from a playthrough entirely. The game will also adapt to almost every choice a player makes, with consequences for everything.

In a recent post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Subreddit, players have been sharing their mad stories about companions and the consequences they’ve had to deal with. The post starts with a fairly vanilla confession about not using Lae’zel. “No, I don’t just mean I never used her in my party – I never found her. Somehow, in some way, I explored every inch of act 1 except the area where she’s been caged up. I am very stupid.”

From here, things descend into chaos, both in the comments and in various playthroughs. “Wyll does his big cocky entrance, burns both his spell slots and somehow doesn’t kill the singular goblin in front of him, then later got mobbed by the Worg and died. One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in a video game” Even so, these stories are fairly reasonable.

What took us off guard was a tale of a naked and vengeful Shadowheart. “In our 4 player playthrough, we mugged Shadowheart and stole her clothes, but then she showed up again at the Grove to confront us (naked) because we didn’t kill her. I apologized and she joined the party anyway. She remains naked to this day.”

The best part about this thread on Reddit is that it’s showing players things they didn’t know. This comment about Wyll is a great example. “Holy crap, I did not even know he could become a companion. He died during the goblin fight and I just moved on. I’m now in act two. I had no idea until I read this.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that keeps on surprising players no matter if they’re on their first or third playthrough. It’s so densely packed with encounters and potential outcomes that no player has had time to see them all yet, even if they’ve played all day every day since it was released.