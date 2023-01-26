LeBron James remains a king in NBA 2K23 in latest ratings update

Just a few days before the end of February, a new ratings update went live in NBA 2K23. A number of star players were on the right side of the update, including superstar forward LeBron James. James has seemingly turned back the clock in recent weeks with the Lakers, and the 2K team has adjusted his rating in turn.

In the latest update, NBA icon LeBron James jumped up to a 98 OVR, a +2 OVR increase. “The King” of the league is averaging 29.9 points per game, over two points above his career average. LeBron James has remained at the top of his game at the age of 38, as he looks to make it back into the postseason come this spring.

James wasn’t the only notable name to receive an upgrade. Nets center Nicolas Claxton is the league-leader in blocks, and the latest ratings update pushed the big man up to an 85 OVR. That marks a +5 OVR increase, the largest increase any player received in this update.

Other notable increases that came from this update include Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (87 OVR, +1), Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (87 OVR, +1), Cavs star Darius Garland (87 OVR, +1 OVR), Damian Lillard (92 OVR, +1), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (93 OVR, +1), and Joel Embiid (97 OVR, +1 OVR).

As far as downgrades are concerned, Suns star DeAndre Ayton received a -1 OVR. That decrease pushes the former top NBA Draft pick to 83 OVR. In addition to Ayton, Heat guard Tyler Herro (84 OVR, -1) and Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (83 OVR, -1) also saw their 2K23 overall ratings dip.