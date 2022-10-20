Blizzard is building Dragonflight hype with series of new WoW animated shorts

World of Warcraft players are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming Dragonflight expansion. That’s pretty par for the course for one of the best MMORPGs on PC you can play these days. Those fans will be able to scratch that itch at least a little bit in the coming days, as Blizzard has created a series of animated shorts leading up to Dragonflight’s release.

They are, of course, focused on the dragons themselves. Dubbed Dragonflight: Legacies, the shorts will chronicle the history of the flying beasts. As Blizzard’s news post tells it, “The dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home as long-dormant forces begin to stir in their sacred homeland.” Viewers will be able to “join Nozdormu, Aspect of the Bronze Dragonflight, as he delves into an ancient past that holds the key to saving their uncertain future.” The series will debut on Tuesday, October 25, but you can watch the trailer below to see what’s in store. It features storyteller Nozdormu and plenty of dragon pals.

Legacies will air about a month before the expansion arrives. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s release date is November 28. Phase one of the Dragonflight pre-patch will actually arrive alongside Legacies, on October 25. That also happens to be the same day that Shadowlands Season 4 begins. Dragonflight’s second pre-patch phase is scheduled for November 15.

If you can’t wait until then to experience new stuff, you’re in luck — if you’re willing to spend some money. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight preorders are open now, and there are some instant unlocks depending on which version you buy. They all include a Drakks pet, but a transmog, mount, and character boost are all on the table too.

In terms of Dragonflight content, Blizzard is making big changes to certain aspects of WoW. These include a new Talent system and an overhaul of Professions and Crafting. What’s more, Blizzard wants to make sure these new additions aren’t forgotten in the future of the enduring MMO.