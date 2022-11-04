MLB The Show 22 Finest of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The MLB season is at its conclusion, but now it’s time for the Finest to show up. The Finest of the Franchise program is live in MLB The Show 22, and it comes with 30 new bosses and a slew of other rewards. So, what exactly is in store for this program and how can you get these items? Let’s take a look at it all.

Finest of the Franchise rewards

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Profile Icon and 500 Stubs 2,500 2 MLB The Show 22 Pack 5,000 3 Profile Icon and 500 Stubs 7,500 4 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 10,000 5 Bat Skin and 500 Stubs 15,000 6 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 20,000 7 AL Classic Finest Choice Pack 25,000 8 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 30,000 9 Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs 35,000 10 NL Classic Finest Choice Pack 40,000 11 Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs 45,000 12 AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 50,000 13 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 55,000 14 AL Classic Finest Choice Pack 60,000 15 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 65,000 16 NL Classic Finest Choice Pack 70,000 17 AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 75,000 18 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 80,000 19 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 85,000 20 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 90,000 21 AL Classic Finest Choice Pack 95,000 22 AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 100,000 23 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 105,000 24 NL Classic Finest Choice Pack 110,000 25 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 115,000 26 NL East Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 120,000 27 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 125,000 28 AL Classic Finest Choice Pack 130,000 29 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 135,000 30 NL Central Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 140,000 31 NL Classic Finest Choice Pack (x2) 145,000 32 Ballin’ Out of Control pack 150,000 33 NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 160,000 34 Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 170,000 35 AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 180,000 36 Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 190,000 37 AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 200,000 38 Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack 210,000 39 AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 220,000 40 Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 230,000 41 NL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 240,000 42 Ballin’ Out of Control pack 250,000 43 NL Central Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 260,000 44 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 270,000 45 NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 280,000 46 2022 All-Star Choice Pack 290,000 47 AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 300,000 48 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 310,000 49 AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 320,000 50 Five-Tool Player Tool Box Choice Pack 330,000 51 AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 340,000 52 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 350,000 53 NL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 360,000 54 Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack 370,000 55 NL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 380,000 56 Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack 390,000 57 NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack 400,000 58 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 410,000 59 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3) 420,000 60 3,500 Stubs 430,000 61 Headliners Set 50 Choice Pack 440,000 62 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 450,000 63 Headliners Set 50 Pack (x3) 460,000 64 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 470,000 65 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3) 480,000 66 Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack 490,000 67 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2) 500,000 68 AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 520,000 69 AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 540,000 70 AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 560,000 71 NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 580,000 72 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2) 600,000 73 NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 620,000 74 NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 640,000 75 Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack 660,000 76 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) 680,000 77 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3) 700,000 78 5,000 Stubs 725,000 79 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 750,000 80 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) 775,000 81 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3) 800,000 82 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 825,000 83 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 850,000 84 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 875,000 85 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x4) 900,000 86 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 925,000 87 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20) 950,000 88 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20) 975,000 89 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5) 1,000,000

Users can obtain 18 Finest of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Finest of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.

Boss Collection

If you collect the Finest of the Franchise bosses, as well as other 2022 Finest cards available in MLB The Show 22, you will be able to complete collections and earn additional Finest rewards. Here’s a look at the four Finest collection rewards:

15: 99 OVR Finest Byron Buxton

20: 99 OVR Finest Max Scherzer

25: 99 OVR Finest Edwin Diaz

30: 99 OVR Finest Paul Goldschmidt

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the AL and NL Classic Finest cards and get either 250 PXP (for hitters) or 500 PXP (for pitchers) to obtain XP. 3,000 XP can be acquired by completing each Mission.

Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Ducks on the Pond Conquest Users can claim 45,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional Conquests, player programs, and any Showdowns.

Also, users can claim 10,000 XP for obtaining the 99 OVR Retro Finest cards from the Goats and Ghouls Program, and 10,000 XP each for acquiring Postseason Harrison Bader, Trea Turner, and Teoscar Hernandez. And if you haven’t completed any of the Extreme Program collections, as much as 120,000 XP is available for locking in the four key cards (Kerry Wood, Aroldis Chapman, Robinson Cano & Josh Donaldson).

This program will last 27 days. It will end on December 1.