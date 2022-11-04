MLB The Show 22 Finest of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
The Finest are here.
The MLB season is at its conclusion, but now it’s time for the Finest to show up. The Finest of the Franchise program is live in MLB The Show 22, and it comes with 30 new bosses and a slew of other rewards. So, what exactly is in store for this program and how can you get these items? Let’s take a look at it all.
Finest of the Franchise rewards
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
|2,500
|2
|MLB The Show 22 Pack
|5,000
|3
|Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
|7,500
|4
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|10,000
|5
|Bat Skin and 500 Stubs
|15,000
|6
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|20,000
|7
|AL Classic Finest Choice Pack
|25,000
|8
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|30,000
|9
|Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs
|35,000
|10
|NL Classic Finest Choice Pack
|40,000
|11
|Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs
|45,000
|12
|AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|50,000
|13
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|55,000
|14
|AL Classic Finest Choice Pack
|60,000
|15
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|65,000
|16
|NL Classic Finest Choice Pack
|70,000
|17
|AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|75,000
|18
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|80,000
|19
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|85,000
|20
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|90,000
|21
|AL Classic Finest Choice Pack
|95,000
|22
|AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|100,000
|23
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|105,000
|24
|NL Classic Finest Choice Pack
|110,000
|25
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|115,000
|26
|NL East Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|120,000
|27
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|125,000
|28
|AL Classic Finest Choice Pack
|130,000
|29
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|135,000
|30
|NL Central Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|140,000
|31
|NL Classic Finest Choice Pack (x2)
|145,000
|32
|Ballin’ Out of Control pack
|150,000
|33
|NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|160,000
|34
|Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
|170,000
|35
|AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|180,000
|36
|Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
|190,000
|37
|AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|200,000
|38
|Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack
|210,000
|39
|AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|220,000
|40
|Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
|230,000
|41
|NL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|240,000
|42
|Ballin’ Out of Control pack
|250,000
|43
|NL Central Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|260,000
|44
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|270,000
|45
|NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|280,000
|46
|2022 All-Star Choice Pack
|290,000
|47
|AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|300,000
|48
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|310,000
|49
|AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|320,000
|50
|Five-Tool Player Tool Box Choice Pack
|330,000
|51
|AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|340,000
|52
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|350,000
|53
|NL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|360,000
|54
|Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
|370,000
|55
|NL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|380,000
|56
|Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack
|390,000
|57
|NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack
|400,000
|58
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|410,000
|59
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)
|420,000
|60
|3,500 Stubs
|430,000
|61
|Headliners Set 50 Choice Pack
|440,000
|62
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|450,000
|63
|Headliners Set 50 Pack (x3)
|460,000
|64
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|470,000
|65
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)
|480,000
|66
|Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack
|490,000
|67
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2)
|500,000
|68
|AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|520,000
|69
|AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|540,000
|70
|AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|560,000
|71
|NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|580,000
|72
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2)
|600,000
|73
|NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|620,000
|74
|NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|640,000
|75
|Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack
|660,000
|76
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)
|680,000
|77
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)
|700,000
|78
|5,000 Stubs
|725,000
|79
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|750,000
|80
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)
|775,000
|81
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)
|800,000
|82
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|825,000
|83
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|850,000
|84
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|875,000
|85
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x4)
|900,000
|86
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|925,000
|87
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)
|950,000
|88
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)
|975,000
|89
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5)
|1,000,000
Users can obtain 18 Finest of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Finest of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.
Boss Collection
If you collect the Finest of the Franchise bosses, as well as other 2022 Finest cards available in MLB The Show 22, you will be able to complete collections and earn additional Finest rewards. Here’s a look at the four Finest collection rewards:
- 15: 99 OVR Finest Byron Buxton
- 20: 99 OVR Finest Max Scherzer
- 25: 99 OVR Finest Edwin Diaz
- 30: 99 OVR Finest Paul Goldschmidt
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.
Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the AL and NL Classic Finest cards and get either 250 PXP (for hitters) or 500 PXP (for pitchers) to obtain XP. 3,000 XP can be acquired by completing each Mission.
Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Ducks on the Pond Conquest Users can claim 45,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional Conquests, player programs, and any Showdowns.
Also, users can claim 10,000 XP for obtaining the 99 OVR Retro Finest cards from the Goats and Ghouls Program, and 10,000 XP each for acquiring Postseason Harrison Bader, Trea Turner, and Teoscar Hernandez. And if you haven’t completed any of the Extreme Program collections, as much as 120,000 XP is available for locking in the four key cards (Kerry Wood, Aroldis Chapman, Robinson Cano & Josh Donaldson).
This program will last 27 days. It will end on December 1.