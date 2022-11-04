MLB The Show 22 Finest of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The Finest are here.

The MLB season is at its conclusion, but now it’s time for the Finest to show up. The Finest of the Franchise program is live in MLB The Show 22, and it comes with 30 new bosses and a slew of other rewards. So, what exactly is in store for this program and how can you get these items? Let’s take a look at it all.

Finest of the Franchise rewards

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Profile Icon and 500 Stubs2,500
2MLB The Show 22 Pack5,000
3Profile Icon and 500 Stubs7,500
4Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs10,000
5Bat Skin and 500 Stubs15,000
6Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs20,000
7AL Classic Finest Choice Pack25,000
8Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs30,000
9Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs35,000
10NL Classic Finest Choice Pack40,000
11Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs45,000
12AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack50,000
13Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs55,000
14AL Classic Finest Choice Pack60,000
15Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs65,000
16NL Classic Finest Choice Pack70,000
17AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack75,000
18Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs80,000
19Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)85,000
20Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs90,000
21AL Classic Finest Choice Pack95,000
22AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack100,000
23Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs105,000
24NL Classic Finest Choice Pack110,000
25Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs115,000
26NL East Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack120,000
27MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)125,000
28AL Classic Finest Choice Pack130,000
29Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)135,000
30NL Central Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack140,000
31NL Classic Finest Choice Pack (x2)145,000
32Ballin’ Out of Control pack150,000
33NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack160,000
34Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack170,000
35AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack180,000
36Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack190,000
37AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack200,000
38Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack210,000
39AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack220,000
40Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack230,000
41NL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack240,000
42Ballin’ Out of Control pack250,000
43NL Central Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack260,000
44Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack270,000
45NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack280,000
462022 All-Star Choice Pack290,000
47AL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack300,000
48Home Run Derby Choice Pack310,000
49AL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack320,000
50Five-Tool Player Tool Box Choice Pack330,000
51AL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack340,000
52Ballin’ out of Control Pack350,000
53NL EAST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack360,000
54Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack370,000
55NL CENTRAL Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack380,000
56Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack390,000
57NL WEST Finest of the Franchise Choice Pack400,000
58MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)410,000
59Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)420,000
603,500 Stubs430,000
61Headliners Set 50 Choice Pack440,000
62Ballin’ out of Control Pack450,000
63Headliners Set 50 Pack (x3)460,000
64MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)470,000
65Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)480,000
66Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack490,000
67Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2)500,000
68AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack520,000
69AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack540,000
70AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack560,000
71NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack580,000
72Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2)600,000
73NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack620,000
74NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack640,000
75Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack660,000
76Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)680,000
77Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)700,000
785,000 Stubs725,000
79MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)750,000
80Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)775,000
81Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)800,000
82MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)825,000
83MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)850,000
84MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)875,000
85Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x4)900,000
86MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)925,000
87MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)950,000
88MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)975,000
89Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5)1,000,000

Users can obtain 18 Finest of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Finest of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.

Boss Collection

If you collect the Finest of the Franchise bosses, as well as other 2022 Finest cards available in MLB The Show 22, you will be able to complete collections and earn additional Finest rewards. Here’s a look at the four Finest collection rewards:

  • 15: 99 OVR Finest Byron Buxton
  • 20: 99 OVR Finest Max Scherzer
  • 25: 99 OVR Finest Edwin Diaz
  • 30: 99 OVR Finest Paul Goldschmidt

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the AL and NL Classic Finest cards and get either 250 PXP (for hitters) or 500 PXP (for pitchers) to obtain XP. 3,000 XP can be acquired by completing each Mission.

Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Ducks on the Pond Conquest Users can claim 45,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional Conquests, player programs, and any Showdowns.

Also, users can claim 10,000 XP for obtaining the 99 OVR Retro Finest cards from the Goats and Ghouls Program, and 10,000 XP each for acquiring Postseason Harrison Bader, Trea Turner, and Teoscar Hernandez. And if you haven’t completed any of the Extreme Program collections, as much as 120,000 XP is available for locking in the four key cards (Kerry Wood, Aroldis Chapman, Robinson Cano & Josh Donaldson).

This program will last 27 days. It will end on December 1.

