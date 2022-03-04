Bungie job listings suggest it’s making a “third-person action esports” game

Between creating the Halo and Destiny franchises, Bungie is known for its fantastic first-person shooter design. Some new job listings suggest that it’s looking for a new perspective (literally) with its next IP.

Two new job requisitions (spotted by TheGamePost) strongly hint at what Bungie is planning. The first is for an associate gameplay gameplay designer, which lists “familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports” and “experience working on character-focused action games.” Hero shooters are quite common, although some of the most notable examples like Apex Legends, Overwatch, and Valorant are played in first-person. There’s already an intriguing difference with this job listing.

The second position is a contract level designer, and Bungie wants someone with “experience working on character-focused third-person action games (platformers, isometric, etc.)” and the same competitive/esports familiarity as before. This seems to set the project apart from first-person shooters even further, an interesting change of pace for Bungie. The mention of “isometric” action even brings a genre like MOBA to mind.

