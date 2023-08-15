Bungie Teases Fans With Upcoming Expansion Reveal – The Final Shape

Destiny 2’s next expansion, The Final Shape, is set to conclude the years-long story of the space-based MMO looter shooter. Bungie has released new details on its upcoming Destiny 2 Showcase, which will give players their first look at what to expect from the epic final chapter of the Light and Darkness storyline and what kind of content they can look forward to in Season 22, and other announcements related to the game.

The Final Shape Will Conclude the Current Storyline of Destiny 2

The showcase will take place on August 22, 2023, with the pre-show beginning at 8 AM PT, with the main show following at 9 AM PT. As for what players can expect, the livestream will be focused on the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, which is set to conclude the current Light and Darkness storyline of Destiny 2. The stream will be available on YouTube and Twitch, with Twitch Drops enabled and gifting players an exclusive emblem for watching 30 minutes of the stream.

While we do not have any specifics, we can expect to get some details on the overall plot of the expansion and the new content players will enjoy, such as the raid and potential classes and activities players will be able to do. This expansion will also see the return of fan-favorite Cayde-6 and be the first to include Keith David in the role of Zavala after Lance Reddicks passing earlier this year.

Following the showcase, a roundtable discussion will dive deeper into the expansion and discuss what players can expect over the next year of Destiny 2. To get players hyped for the showcase, Bungie has released a new trailer that recaps the biggest moments in Destiny’s story, letting fans reminisce about all they have done and see while preparing for the final chapter in this story.