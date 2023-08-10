Destiny 2’s Commander Zavala Will Be Voiced by Keith David, Announces Bungie

After Lance Reddick’s unfortunate passing earlier this year, many in the Destiny 2 community were unsure how Bungie would handle the character Commander Zavala, whom Reddick voiced brilliantly for so many years.

Today, Bungie has revealed the actor who will take over the role moving forward, and it’s none other than Keith David, an accomplished actor who looks to be a great choice to carry on Zavala’s story and Lance’s legacy.

Lance Reddick’s Performance Will Be “Remain Untouched” for the Upcoming Release

In the announcement, Bungie begins by taking a moment to highlight Lance’s incredible work as Zavala, saying the “passion and professionalism Lance brought to the role over the last decade was unmistakable and loved by all.” They continue by saying that his impact on the community will “never be forgotten.” They then reveal the new actor who will be stepping into the role of Commander Zavala, Keith David. Bungie also clarified that Lance’s voice lines and performances in the game will “remain untouched.”

David will now assume the English role of Zavala in The Final Shape DLC and beyond. In response to taking over the part, David commented that he is “honored” to take on the role and continue the great work Lance has done, stating, “Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

David has had a successful career in games, TV, film, stage, and television, having voiced characters like Captain Anderson in Mass Effect 3 and Sergent Foley in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. He has also found success in films such as The Thing, They Live, and Platoon and previously worked with Bungie as the Arbiter in the Halo series.

It’s never easy to recast a character, especially under these unfortunate circumstances. However, anyone who has heard David’s voice will know that he carries the same kind of respect and commanding voice as Lance did. He seems like a great choice to take over the role and someone who will be more than respectful of what has come before while pushing the character forward with the same level of care as Lance once did.

We may not have to wait long to get a taste of David’s performance, as the Destiny 2 Showcase will air on August 22, which may include a glimpse into David’s take on the character. Until then, we will have to wait and see how he does, but we feel confident he will do a great job and wish him all the best as he takes on this role.