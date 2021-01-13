Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War dev teases new Zombies map

Even with a mid-season update already adding in a new mode this week, this isn’t stopping Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s developer from lending a sneak preview of, what is by all appearances, an upcoming new Zombies map.

In a post to its Twitter account, Treyarch writes, “Projekt Endstation was only the beginning,” alongside an overhead image of a map that bears no resemblance to any currently in the Zombies mode. As for the caption, the infamous Projekt Endstation is a reference to a Nazi program that appears in the latest Zombie campaign.

The photo also contains a message from someone with the initial “R,” declaring the mysterious location as “Omega Outpost 25,” with “more soon” to apparently come. It just so happens that, for the first time, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is inviting users on all of its platforms to try out Zombies for free for one week, starting on January 14.

So, if “soon” should be taken quite literally, those in love with fighting endless waves of the walking dead may need to keep their eyes peeled for a long-awaited new Zombies location.