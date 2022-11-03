Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 composer disowns soundtrack, will not return to series

Soundtracks have always been an integral aspect of any Call of Duty release. Listening to the layered orchestral music blaring in the background of any in-game lobby is a very important pre-game tradition for all Modern Warfare players. For the recently released Modern Warfare 2, however, we may be hearing completely different compositions in Warzone 2.0 and future MW2 updates because of composer Sarah Schachner’s departure from the soundtrack creation process.

According to a message Schachner posted on her Twitter account, she will no longer compose music for the Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack because of the increasingly difficult work dynamic she has been experiencing with the game’s audio director. Schnachner’s statement also notes that she is “currently unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack” as it has been taken out of her hands.

Many of you have been asking about the MWII soundtrack release.

Many of you have been asking about the MWII soundtrack release.

Here is my statement regarding that:

Schachner further disclosed that the type of music that will be released on the soundtrack will not be her artistic intent in terms of mixing and mastering. She also mentions that Grammy-winning producer Mike Dean along with audio mixer Frank Wolf were both a part of the creative process.

She then ends her announcement by thanking the audio team she collaborated with for their hard work and by complimenting the wonderful performances of the musicians that were featured, which include Baseck, Bryan “Brain” Mantia, and M.B. Gordy.

Schachner is a talented composer with a multitude of composition credits in both film and video games, which includes work on popular titles such as Iron Man 3 with Brian Tyler, Predator prequel Prey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Not only that, but she is also the musician responsible for creating the soundtracks of two previously released Infinity Ward titles: Infinite Warfare and 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot. The release date for Modern Warfare 2’s soundtrack is currently unknown at the time of writing.