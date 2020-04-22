Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone cheaters will only play with other cheaters from this week

This week, Infinity Ward is implementing new features and measures to limit cheat issues in Call of Duty: Warzone, its free-to-play battle royale, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Among the newest measures, the developer is introducing a system that will make it so that suspected cheaters will matchmake only with other suspected cheaters.

On top of that, Call of Duty games will also implement a feature that will allow users to receive confirmation that a player they reported gets banned.

Soon, the report-a-player functionality will come to Spectate and Killcam modes, too, reinforcing efforts to isolate toxic community members.

Infinity Ward is deploying additional dedicated security updates in the future, and increasing resources across backend tech, studio, and enforcement teams.

This hints at more updates, both happening in the backend and the frontend of the game, that will be specifically tailored for reducing cheaters.

A recent report from Eurogamer has remarked how cheating is affecting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, with console users deactivating cross-play as the issue is endemic on PC.

With Warzone reaching the 50 million players milestone, it was a matter of time before cheats started having a disappointing impact on the game, though.

As Call of Duty reportedly has a new Black Ops game in 2020, it remains to be seen whether it’ll come with such measures on day one right away.