Call of Duty teases Snoop Dogg DLC is coming to Vanguard, Mobile in April

From Ghostface to Rambo, Call of Duty has not been afraid to reach into the realm of pop culture to deliver some outlandish cosmetics. Now, the franchise is seemingly adding a more friendly face to Vanguard and Call of Duty: Mobile, as one hazy teaser points to rapper-turned-actor Snoop Dogg soon deploying into the games.

In a post made by Call of Duty’s Twitter, a short video displays dog tags dropping from a cloud of smoke while Snoop Dogg is heard coughing in the background. Better yet, these “Dogg Tags” — as they are called in the caption — also reveal apparent release dates for this Snoop-centric content. One tag details an April 1 launch for Call of Duty: Mobile, as another gives away an April 19 release date for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Although it is never said what he will bring to the games, prominent Call of Duty leaker ZestyCODLeaks claimed in February that the “Gin and Juice” rapper would be introduced as an Operator skin. This marks the second occasion Snoop has collaborated with Call of Duty, as he first debuted in an unforgettable Voice Pack for 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts.