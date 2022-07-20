Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are adding Terminators, Rebirth of the Dead, and more

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone is officially receiving a mid-season update and fans of both games should prepare for a massive batch of new content. Going live in just a matter of days, the Reloaded update will mark the arrival of new items and modes inside of the battle royale, a new multiplayer map, and best of all, two menacing Terminator skins.

Launching July 27, Season 4 Reloaded is set to deliver a T-800 Terminator skin modeled after the franchise’s lead actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and even another in the form of T-1000 Terminator. Both cosmetics are said to release in bundles through the games’ store and come packaged with nine other Terminator-themed items. New Vanguard Operator Ikenna Olowe also makes his long-awaited debut in Season 4 Reloaded, along with his favorite weapon of choice — the Vargo-S assault rifle. The Multiplayer will also soon receive Desolation, a map located in a medium-sized village.

As if the addition of Terminators isn’t terrifying enough, the content drop lends Warzone players a brand new Rebirth of the Dead game mode. The mode takes place exclusively on Rebirth Island and features eliminated players returning as combative zombies. Better yet, these zombified players can return as normal Operators, but they’ll need to find four cures around the island to do so.

Those within the Caldera map will also see plenty of changes. For one, a new Titanium Trials: Endurance mode will alter the traditional ruleset with slower healing mechanics and Redacted weapons that are hinted at being stronger than any in players’ loadouts. This will likely cause players to be more tactical, though two new items will certainly entice gunners to be aggressive. The first is the Portable Redeploy Balloon, a Field Upgrade that allows users to fly on vertical ziplines at any time and anywhere. Secondly, new Armored SUVs will be placed around Caldera, all of which include Nitro Boost Power for added speed.

The update may provide fans with plenty of new cosmetics, though Season 4 has already released a few notable others. Previously, Vanguard and Warzone introduced the Violet Stealth Pro Pack, a bundle featuring an all-black Florence skin that greatly resembles an infamous Roze skin.