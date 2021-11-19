Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 delayed by nearly a week

Publisher Activision has announced that Season 1 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific’s release has been delayed by almost a week. Initially, it was supposed to arrive on December 2, but now fans of the first-person shooter will have to wait until December 8.

The tweet that detailed the delay also reminded that anyone who owns Call of Duty: Vanguard will gain exclusive access to the new Warzone Pacific map Caldera on December 8, while everyone else can join the fun the following day.

No reason was given for the delay, and Activision hasn’t mentioned how this will affect Warzone. The Verdansk map is set to get bombed before going dark as preparations for Caldera take place. Players are hoping that they can continue to play the classic Warzone map for a few extra days, and according to the updated roadmap, the Last Days of Verdansk event will last “through December 8.”

When it eventually releases, Season 1 will introduce a new Battle Pass, multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and gear. On top of that, it also promises new zombie mode updates to provide some extra entertainment for the people who don’t buy Call of Duty entirely for its multiplayer offering. The update will also introduce the Ricochet Anti-Cheat’s driver to Warzone.