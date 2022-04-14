Call of Duty: Vanguard to receive round-based Zombies mode, World at War map by Season Four

Since its launch, it is no secret that Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies players have not been pleased with the absence of classic round-based matches from maps. The mode format was previously the status quo since its debut in World at War, but that all changed once the latest iteration chose to favor only objective-focused experiences. Well, it seems this won’t be the case for long, as Developer Treyarch Studios has unraveled plans to bring the format back alongside one classic map.

In a recent blog post, the developer revealed round-based Zombies will debut in Vanguard with a remade version of World at War map Shi No Numa. The incoming map is said to feature new quests, remastered Easter eggs, Pack-a-Punch camos, and a Dark Aether narrative. It is not understood if the game’s current maps will hold round-based matches anytime soon, but Treyarch says it is aiming to release the Shi No Numa map “after Season Three concludes.”

It also sounds as if the round-based format won’t differ from the formula in past games, as the blog makes brief mention of wave-spawning, Door Buys, and Wall Buys. Speaking of past games, the blog surprisingly details that Black Ops Cold War will also earn new content. Original Black Ops map Jungle is now slated to release in Cold War’s Multiplayer “in the coming weeks,” as well as a new “ranged-weapon” and operator.

In the meantime, Vanguard fans have much to look forward to next season. A new teaser has revealed Season Three will be launching on April 27 — possibly with kaiju.

