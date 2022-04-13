New Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 cinematic sounds like it’s teasing a kaiju

Back in February, the possibility of King Kong and Godzilla coming to Call of Duty: Warzone was floated. It was mostly a rumor then, but the latest Vanguard and Warzone teaser seems to be hinting at kaiju again.

The Season 3 “Classified Arms” cinematic starts with a war table overview before transitioning to a large mountain — the perfect thing for a massive monster to step out from behind. The video goes on to show typical Pacific Theater warfare, before slowing down for one last tease. “The Nazis have unwittingly shaken something awake,” the narrator says, “something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we can ever hope to comprehend.” As the narration ends, some sort of scientific instrument can be seen freaking out while monstrous shrieks are heard in the background. It certainly looks and sounds like kaiju are coming, but what do you think? Watch the cinematic below for yourself and decide:

Vanguard and Warzone are no strangers to crossovers: Ghostface from Scream and Attack on Titan bundles have been introduced to the games already. In fact, if this theoretical kaiju turns out to be something other than King Kong or Godzilla, a titular Titan from the latter series would be a fine addition instead. We only have to wait two weeks to find out: Season 3’s release date is Wednesday, April 27, as per the trailer.