Top Call of Duty: Vanguard streamer pplehx exposes himself as a wallhacker live on stream

A top Call of Duty: Vanguard player has accidentally revealed to the world live on stream that he cheats during ranked online multiplayer in the first-person shooter, using wallhacks. Very naughty. Using cheats in ranked online multiplayer isn’t big and it isn’t clever.

Twitter account V1A70 spotted the goof live and recorded the clip for all to see. In the clip below, you can clearly see where streamer “pplehx” is killed, which causes the game’s framerate to stutter before showing (very clearly) where other players are behind the map’s walls. You can watch the accidental cheat reveal clip below:

There’s no talking your way out of that one. As the second-highest ranked Call of Duty: Vanguard player going, being caught cheating like this is sure to ruffle a few feathers and put that ranking in serious disrepute. The evidence is clear as day, so pplehx took to Twitter to explain the situation and to apologize, claiming that the hacks were bought to unlock camos and that he had managed to climb to rank number legitimately.

If you’re the second-best Call of Duty: Vanguard player in the world, you probably don’t need to purchase hacks to unlock specific camos. We’re not saying what pplehx said is untrue, but cheating online isn’t a good look whatever the reason. As of writing, no form of potential punishment has been discussed, but if this was in Call of Duty: Warzone, pplehx wouldn’t be able to damage those players behind the wall he eliminated.